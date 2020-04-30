17 COVID-19 +VE cases in Jajpur Today; Odisha Tally 142

TNI Bureau: Jajpur district, which had reported 3 COVID-19 positive cases in the morning (during yesterday’s testing), added another 14 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, taking the number in the district to 36. Active cases in Jajpur district stand at 35 – highest in Odisha.

The number of COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha has now gone up to 142. Active cases in Odisha stand at 102.

Out of the new 17 cases, 16 were reported from the Katikata Containment Zone. All are linked to West Bengal. They included two 3-year-old kids – a male and another female. Another case is also a Kolkata returnee.

17 Cases: Female (18), Male (56), Male (65), Male (29), Male (38), Male (35), Female (29), Male (40), Female (20), Female (85), Male (3), Male (34), Female (3), Female (36), Male (12), Female (52), Male (62).

The Odisha Government has asked people not to panic as all cases were from the Containment Zone. In total, 200 samples were taken for testing from the Katikata Containment area in Jajpur.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 19 (Active – 19)

👉 Bhadrak: 19 (Active – 17)

👉 Jajpur: 36 (Active – 35)

👉 Kendrapada: 2 (Active – 1)

👉 Cuttack: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Khurda: 47 (Active – 19)

👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Sundargarh: 10 (Active – 7)

👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Keonjhar: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Jharsuguda: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Total Cases in Odisha – 142

👉 Active Cases – 102

👉 Recovered – 39

👉 Death – 1