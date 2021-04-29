TNI Evening News Headlines – April 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 851 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 96 Quarantine cases and 755 local contact cases.

➡️ 4089 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 375721.

➡️ Odisha Police collected Rs 5.24 crore fine in a Month for violating mask & social distancing norms.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to waive the amount charged for deployment of Central Forces in the state for dealing with Left Wing Extremism.

➡️ Odisha Health Director warns of lockdown & shutdown down where people are not abiding by the COVID 19 norms.

➡️ Railways decides to cancel three Special trains – Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Special, Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special & Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special in East Coast Railway jurisdiction till further advice.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra reports 66,159 new cases & 771 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Maharashtra Government extends COVID19 restrictions till May 15.

➡️ Kerala reports 38,607 new COVID19 cases, Uttar Pradesh reports 35,156 fresh COVID-19 cases, Karnataka records 35,024, Rajasthan reports 17,269, Gujarat 14,327 new cases and Andhra Pradesh 14,792 covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Covaxin to be available to State governments at a price of Rs 400 per dose: Bharat Biotech.

➡️ Ayush Ministry says ayurvedic medicine AYUSH 64 effective in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 infection.

➡️ Single dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca can cut Covid transmission by 50%: Reports.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a cabinet meeting at 11 am tomorrow over COVID 19 situation in the country.

➡️ 76.07% voter turnout recorded till 5.32pm in West Bengal Elections.

➡️ 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake jolts Assam’s Sonitpur; 7th tremor within a Day: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ National Commission for Women launches WhatsApp helpline number (9354954224) to provide emergency medical assistance to pregnant women.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee has edge, DMK sweeps Tamil Nadu, left wins Kerala: Exit Polls.

➡️ HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv demonstrates deck operations capabilities in ship-borne trials.

➡️ IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win by 7 wickets against Rajasthan Royals.

➡️ Sachin Tendulkar Donates Rs 1 Crore To Procure Oxygen Concentrators For COVID19 Patients.

World News

➡️ US Air Force C-5 takes off from California, headed to India with Covid medical aid including oxygen cylinders/regulators, rapid diagnostic kits, N95 masks, and pulse oximeters.

➡️ Russia Sputnik V vaccine developer says to sue Brazil regulator for defamation.

➡️ China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message to India reiterating support to India amid COVID-19 surge.

➡️ China launches first module for new Space Station.

➡️ Canada to provide 10 Million Dollars to India for fight against COVID-19: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

➡️ Goldman Sachs Commits $10mn to support India’s fight against COVID 19.