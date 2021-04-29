Odisha records single day recovery of 4679 Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 4679 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 380400.

A record number of 819 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by 673 from Sundargarh, 426 from Nuapada and 303 from Jharsuguda.

While Odisha has so far reported 435513 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 57710.

COVID 19 Recoveries in Odisha on April 29

Patients recover in Odisha on April 29 – 4679

Number of Recoveries in the State rises to – 36103

State Pool – 160

New recoveries – Khordha (819), Sundargarh (673), Nuapada (426), Jharsuguda (303), Bolangir (229 ) Puri (224 ) Bargarh (194), Sambalpur (182), Cuttack (170), Kalahandi (166), Ganjam (154), Baleswar (123), Rayagada (104), Mayurbhanj (77 ), Nayagarh (69), Jajapur (64), Bhadrak (63 ), Kendrapara (58) Sonepur (55), Keonjhar (53), Koraput (53), Anugul (48), Jagatsinghpur (45), Gajapati (41 ), Deogarh (36), Dhenkanal (33), Kandhamal (18), Malkangiri (15), Nabarangpur (13), Boudh (11)