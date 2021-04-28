TNI Evening News Headlines – April 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports highest-ever single-day spike of 1044 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 219 Quarantine cases and 825 local contact cases.

➡️ 4521 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 375721.

➡️ 90 tankers and containers carrying about 1,675 MT of medical Oxygen has been supplied by Odisha Govt to States like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra.

➡️ COVID vaccination to be suspended at 12 districts of Odisha tomorrow; Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Mayurbhanj & Puri.

➡️ 7 places in Odisha record 42 Degree Celsius & above; Boudh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 43.2 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Market Building in Bhubaneswar sealed over Covid norm violation.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation asks fast food joints at Bapuji Nagar, ID Market, Shops at Rental Square, VSS Nagar Haat in Bhubaneswar to remain shut for 48 hours over violation of Covid guidelines.

➡️ Railways withdraws pantry car services in 02801/02802 Puri-New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Special Express till further notice.

India News

➡️ Election Commission makes it mandatory for candidates and their agents to show negative RT-PCR test reports or complete vaccination reports to enter counting centres

➡️ Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla provided ‘Y’ category security.

➡️ Fighter aircraft Tejas cleared to carry Python-5 air-to-air missile: Centre.

➡️ Citizens between the ages of 18 and 44 in Maharashtra to be vaccinated against COVID 19 for free.

➡️ Karnataka records 39,047 fresh COVID-19 cases, Kerala reports 35,013 fresh covid cases & Uttar Pradesh reports 29,824 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ TV Somanathan, Secretary, Department of Expenditure Ministry of Finance appointed as Finance Secretary.

➡️ Maharashtra state restrictions likely to be extended till May 15.

➡️ Tamil Nadu: Several nurses claimed that they have been doing multiple shifts and are completely exhausted.

➡️ DRDO to set up 500 Medical Oxygen Plants within 3 months under PM Care Funds.

➡️ Medical Oxygen Plant technology developed by DRDO for On‐Board Oxygen Generation for LCA, Tejas will now help in fighting the current crisis of Oxygen for the COVID-19 patients

➡️ Covid-19 vaccine registration on Aarogya Setu for 18 plus will also be activated soon.

➡️ BJP MLA from Bareilly’s Nawabganj constituency Kesar Singh Gangwar dies of Covid. He was 64.

➡️ Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says he has isolated himself after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

World News

➡️ Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins passes away. He was 90.

➡️ Sputnik V to arrive India from 1 May.

➡️ 16 Children among 18 injured in Knife attack at Kindergarten in China.

➡️ Joe Biden unveils plan to reverse Donald Trump’s tax cuts for rich.

➡️ Singapore, Canada send support material, funds for India’s Covid-19 response.