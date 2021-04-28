100-Word Edit: Odisha Model vs UP Model

When it comes to Covid Management and empathy, we have witnessed two models – UP Model & Odisha Model.

While the Odisha Government took proactive steps to facilitate Oxygen supply from various plants to other States and formulated SOP on use of Oxygen at Hospitals to streamline the process, UP Government preferred to crack the whip.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

CM Yogi Adityanath disapproved the Oxygen SOS by Hospitals and warned them of strong action, drawing flak from all quarters. But, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik drew accolade for focusing on timely supply of life-saving Oxygen.

Correct reporting will improve the system; hiding the truth won’t.