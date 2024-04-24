TNI Evening News Headlines – April 24, 2024

➡️Elections2024: Odisha unit of BJP brings chargesheet against ruling BJD with a tag line —‘Kete Dina Au Sahiba, Parivartan Aniba’.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: CM Naveen Patnaik kick-starts campaigning from Hinjili.
➡️Congress changes its candidate for the Digapahandi Assembly seat, nominates Saka Sujit Kumar in place of Sridhan Deb.
➡️Decision taken by local leaders to send proposal to party leadership to make daughter of Mohammed Moquim, Sofia Firdous as candidate for Barabati-Cuttack.
➡️Mercury crossed 41 Degree Celsius at 20 places in Odisha today.
➡️Union Minister Nitin Gadkari faints during an election rally in Maharashtra; he completed his speech and left for another public meeting after regaining consciousness.
➡️National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval attends BRICS NSAs luncheon meeting hosted by the Secretary of the Russian Federation’s Security Council.
➡️Firing outside Salman Khan’s house: Accused interrogated for three hours.
➡️Avian flu outbreak at Ranchi’s state-run poultry farm; 2196 birds culled: Official.
➡️Sprint legend Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist named as ambassador for upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
➡️Ukraine uses long-range ballistic missiles supplied secretly by US in 1st such strikes on Russian forces.
➡️US President Joe Biden signs bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
