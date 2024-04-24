TNI Evening News Headlines – April 24, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval attends BRICS NSAs luncheon meeting hosted by the Secretary of the Russian Federation’s Security Council.
➡️Elections2024: Odisha unit of BJP brings chargesheet against ruling BJD with a tag line —‘Kete Dina Au Sahiba, Parivartan Aniba’.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: CM Naveen Patnaik kick-starts campaigning from Hinjili.
➡️Congress changes its candidate for the Digapahandi Assembly seat, nominates Saka Sujit Kumar in place of Sridhan Deb.
➡️Decision taken by local leaders to send proposal to party leadership to make daughter of Mohammed Moquim, Sofia Firdous as candidate for Barabati-Cuttack.
➡️Mercury crossed 41 Degree Celsius at 20 places in Odisha today.
➡️Union Minister Nitin Gadkari faints during an election rally in Maharashtra; he completed his speech and left for another public meeting after regaining consciousness.
Related Posts

Sofia Firdous all set to enter Electoral Battle

Odisha BJP releases ‘Chargesheet’ against BJD Govt

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval attends BRICS NSAs luncheon meeting hosted by the Secretary of the Russian Federation’s Security Council.
➡️Firing outside Salman Khan’s house: Accused interrogated for three hours.
➡️Avian flu outbreak at Ranchi’s state-run poultry farm; 2196 birds culled: Official.
➡️Sprint legend Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist named as ambassador for upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
➡️Ukraine uses long-range ballistic missiles supplied secretly by US in 1st such strikes on Russian forces.
➡️US President Joe Biden signs bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.