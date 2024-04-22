TNI Evening News Headlines – April 22, 2024

➡️Bhubaneswar recorded the highest maximum day temperature of 43. 8 Celsius by 2.30pm, revealed the regional Meteorological Centre.
➡️IMD forecasts hailstorm and thunderstorm activities in some parts of Odisha in next 24 hours.
➡️Sunstroke related illness cases reported from 16 districts, 89 persons admitted to hospital with Sundargarh (41) followed by Khordha (12), Angul (9): Odisha Public Health Director.
➡️Odisha govt deploys 7 ODRAF teams to douse forest fires.
➡️Mahanga Double murder case: Orissa High Court concludes hearing on Pratap Jena’s petition challenging lower court order; verdict reserved.
➡️BJD’s Puri Lok Sabha Constituency candidate, Arup Patnaik hospitalised after being taken ill during a rally in Pipili.
➡️Former Minister and Bhatli MLA Bimbadhar Kuanr returned to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
➡️BJP expels rebel Karnataka leader Eshwarappa for six years for violating party discipline.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Awards 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Actor Mithun Chakraborty conferred with Padma Vibhushan.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections: RBI asks payment firms to report suspicious fund transfers.
➡️Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking ‘extraordinary interim bail’ for CM Arvind Kejriwal with 75k costs.
➡️Woman ASI suspended for hugging BJP’s Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat candidate K. Madhavi Latha.
➡️17-year-old Gukesh creates history by becoming the youngest ever to win FIDE Candidates 2024.
➡️Rajasthan Royals star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first player to complete 200 wickets in IPL.
➡️World doubles and Asian Games gold medallist Saurav Ghosal announces his retirement from professional squash.
