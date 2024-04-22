BJP wins Surat Lok Sabha Seat Unopposed

TNI Bureau: The first result of 2024 Lok Shabha election is out as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Surat Lok Sabha seat uncontested.

In what can be considered as a massive blow to Congress, the party’s’ Surat candidate Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination papers were rejected after the proposers reportedly denied they signed his form.

His nomination papers were rejected after the district returning officer prima facie found discrepancies in the signature of the proposers.

Likewise, the nomination form of Suresh Padsala, the Congress’ substitute candidate from Surat, was also invalidated, pushing Gujarat’s principal opposition party out of the poll fray in the city.

On the other hand, all other candidates have also withdrawn their nominations paving the way for the BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal to win uncontested.

Meanwhile, Kumbhani said that he would move the High Court over the issue.