TNI Evening News Headlines – April 19, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Jharsuguda boat mishap: Death toll rises to 2, 7 persons still missing. CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for the kin of the deceased.
➡️Maximum temperature crosses 44 degrees mark for first time in Odisha in 2024; the maximum temperature rises to 44.3 degrees C in Boudh district.
➡️Direct battle with Naveen Patnaik’s BJD in Odisha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tells India Today.
➡️As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Baripada also recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees today.
➡️Former Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly, Rama Chandra Panda returns to BJP after 7 years in BJD.
➡️After being ignored by BJP & BJD, former Berhampur Mayor Siva Shankar Dash (Pintu) files nomination for Berhampur Assembly seat as an Independent.
➡️‘Chitrakonda Ganja’ mastermind arrested during visit to Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Voting is being held in 102 seats across 21 States and Union Territories in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.
➡️Nearly 60% polling reported till 5 pm in the first phase across 21 States/UTs: ECI.
➡️63.41 pc turnout till 5 pm in Naxal-hit Bastar; CRPF man killed, officer hurt in 2 incidents.
➡️Polling officers take EVMs to strongroom after voting concludes.
➡️UPSC releases marks of recommended candidates, topper Aditya Srivastava scored 54.27%.
➡️Tripura recorded 79.90% voter turnout till 7pm.
