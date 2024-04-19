2 Dead in Boat Capsize in Mahanadi; Odisha CM announces Ex-Gratia

TNI Bureau: At least two persons died while six others went missing as a boat capsized in Mahanadi river at Saradha of Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district this evening.

According to reports, around 50 people from Kharseni area in neighbouring Chhattisgarh were going to Patharseni under Ambabhona block for sightseeing. However, the boat overturned in the middle of the river.

Soon, the local fishermen swung into action and rescued at least 43 of them. However, two died on the spot while six others went missing.

On being informed, the local firefighters rushed to the spot and joined the in the rescue operation. Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Jharsuguda Collector and SP also reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the death of two persons and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of their kin. He also expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the district administration to provide better medical treatment to all the rescued persons.

The CM also directed the Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner to coordinate the rescue operation. On his direction, five scuba divers along with two search cameras were dispatched by air to rescue the six missing persons.