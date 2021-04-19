Odisha Corona Updates – April 19, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 4445 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 372703, including 24568 active cases and 346134 recovered ones.

Of the 4445 new cases, 2574 have been reported from quarantine centres while 1871 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Sundargarh reported the highest and biggest spike of 722 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Khordha (587) new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 24568 active cases and 346134 cured/discharged in the State.

4 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including two from Sundargarh and one each from Jharsuguda, Kendujhar. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,948.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 4445

➡️ New Cases: Sundargarh: 722, Khordha: 587, Nuapada: 437, Kalahandi: 273, Cuttack: 251, Sambalpur: 241, Jharsuguda: 231, Puri: 219, Bargarh: 178, Balangir: 168, Nabarangpur: 127, Balasore: 123, Mayurbhanj: 100, Angul: 87, Keonjhar: 75, Ganjam: 62, Jajpur: 58, Rayagada: 53, Nayagarh: 50, Bhadrak: 43, Deogarh: 35, Kendrapada: 35, Jagatsinghpur: 33, Kandhamal: 29, Sonepur: 22, Boudh: 21, Koraput: 21, Dhenkanal: 20, Gajapati: 10, Malkangiri: 9

➡️ State Pool: 125

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9636052

➡️ New recovery: 1309

