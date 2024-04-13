TNI Evening News Headlines – April 13, 2024

➡️Commissionerate Police busted an inter-state dacoit gang and seized over 1 kg gold ornaments.
➡️Consumption of tobacco and betel (pan) will be banned in Maa Samaleswari temple premises in Sambalpur from tomorrow (Sunday): Sri Samaleswari Temple Trust Board.
➡️Congress announces candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.
➡️Naba Das murder case: Statement of another eyewitness Amarendra Nath’s statement was recorded at Jharsuguda ADJ court.
➡️Violation of model code of conduct: Lady teacher suspended for taking part in election campaign in Boudh district.
➡️Supreme Court to hear plea of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his remand in the excise policy case on April 15.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases another list of 16 candidates.
Related Posts
➡️Assets worth Rs 411 crore seized by ED in cash-for-school job scam and the ration distribution racket in West Bengal.
➡️BJP to release its poll manifesto on Sunday.
➡️Bad weather forces diversion of 22 flights at Delhi airport.
➡️Indians are on board an Israeli-linked container ship that has been seized by the Iranian military amid tensions between Iran and Israel. India in touch with Iran to secure release of 17 Indians.
Comments are closed.