TNI Evening News Headlines – April 11, 2023

➡️ Bhubaneswar sizzles at 40.7°C; highest temperature of this season.

➡️ Chhena Poda Dibasa is being celebrated across Odisha today. Nayagarh Administration has already applied for GI tag to the Chhena Poda, asked all Government offices to celebrate “World Chhena Poda Day” on April 11.

➡️ Amid gradual rise in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, Odisha Government seeks 50,000 doses of CorBEvax COVID vaccine from Centre for precaution dose.

➡️ Heat wave warning for coastal Odisha districts during April 13-15.

➡️ Archana Nag granted conditional bail by Orissa High Court.

➡️ Cannabis (Ganja) worth around Rs 2.5 crore seized in Bhaluguda forest near Kapatuti village in Malkangiri district.

➡️ BJP demands CBI probe into fake certificate racket in Balangir.

➡️ India rejects China’s objections to Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters Thursday to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela.

➡️ IMD predicts normal rainfall of 96% in 2023.

➡️ Congress leader Sachin Pilot observes a one-day fast at Martyr’s Memorial in Jaipur to press his party-led Government in Rajasthan for action against corruption during the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP Government in the State.

➡️ Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive in Wayanad, Kerala.

➡️ Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to US receives “Sikh Hero Award”.