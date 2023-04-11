Orissa High Court grants conditional bail to Archana Nag

The Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to lady blackmailer, Archana Nag in a blackmailing case filed by Ollywood producer Akshay Parija at Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar.

While approving bail, the High Court directed Archana to extend cooperation in the investigation and not to go outside.

Despite being granted bail, she will remain behind bars as two more cases are pending against her including money laundering slapped by the ED and another involving Shradhanjali Behera.

Earlier on March 15, the High Court had granted conditional bail to Archana’s husband Jagabandhu Chand.