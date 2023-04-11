TNI Morning News Headlines – April 11, 2023

➡️ Morning classes start in Odisha schools from today in view of heatwave.

➡️ Dhenkanal: Vigilance arrests Hindol Block Education Officer, Santanu Kumar Mallik for taking Rs 10,000 bribe from teacher.

➡️ Tusker dies after getting caught in electric trap laid for boar near Mahada village under Binika forest division in Subarnapur District.

➡️ India records 5,676 new cases in 24 hours; Active case tally stands at 37,093. Daily positivity rate stands at 2.88%.

➡️ Congress issued stern warning to Sachin Pilot who is firm on holding a fast against corruption in the State.

➡️ Punjab Police personnel brings Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was flown to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam.

➡️ Virat Kohli left behind Australia’s Aaron Finch to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket.

➡️ US terminates national emergency related to COVID-19 pandemic.