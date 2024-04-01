Eminent Odia Bhajan Singer Santilata Barik passes away

TNI Bureau: Popular Odia bhajan singer Santilata Barik Chhotray breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

She is a well-known personality in the world of Odia devotional music. Most of her bhajans are dedicated to Lord Jagannath.

Santilata Barik has rendered her melodious voice to a number of Odia Bhajan songs, including ‘Thaka Mana Chala Jiba’, ‘Mun je Deula Bedha’, Kaaliare and Mo Prabhu Jagannatha.

The legendary singer has more than 2000 devotional songs to her credit.

Her last rites will be performed at Puri Swargadwara tomorrow.