TNI Evening News Headlines – June 06, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️BSKY beneficiaries will continue to get cashless healthcare services: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.
➡️VK Pandian has gone to Delhi at the instructions of BJD President Naveen Patnaik: MP Sasmit Patra.
➡️New BJP Government in Odisha will be sworn-in on June 10 at Janta Maidan, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Jyoti Prakash Pattnaik to remain in charge as Advocate General of Odisha following the resignation of Ashok Parija.
➡️Manoj Mishra, Principal Secretary, E&IT Department, Government of Odisha, resigns from his post.
➡️Retired senior IAS officers Suresh Mahapatra, R Balakrishnan resign from the Odisha CMO.
➡️Admission process for Plus II higher secondary classes in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams in Odisha for the academic Session 2024-25 will begin on June 7.
➡️Election Model Code of Conduct lifted across India.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday submitted the names of the members elected to the 18th Lok Sabha to President Droupadi Murmu.
➡️Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi will take oath as the PM for the 3rd time on June 9 at 6 PM.
➡️NDA meeting to be held tomorrow in Parliament’s Central Hall: Sources.
➡️CISF constable who slapped actress-turned-newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport has been placed under suspension, FIR lodged.
➡️Bengaluru court extends Prajwal Revanna”s SIT custody till June 10.
➡️Lakhisarai, Bihar: Fire breaks out in the coaches of a Patna-Jharkhand passenger train. Details wawited.
➡️1.6 mn people worldwide fall ill daily due to eating contaminated food: WHO.
➡️French Open: Bopanna-Edben crashes out after defeat against Bolelli-Vavassori.
➡️USA won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match in Dallas.
➡️Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri retires from international football.
