BJP’s Rupu Bhatra Scripts History in Kotpad

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rupu Bhatra scripted history in Kotpad assembly constituency of Koraput district by winning with 26264 votes. This is the first time BJP won this seat. They never even came second in any previous elections.

Bhatra, a former BSF Jawan, surprised everyone in the Koraput belt by defeating BJD leader Chandra Sekher Majhi. Bhatra got 74,397 votes, while Majhi secured 48,560 votes.

Bhatra had reportedly conducted door to door camping and sought votes from the people with folded hands. Being a person from army background, he connected himself to the people directly thought his glimpse of smile and behaviour.

This impressed the locals so much that they blessed Bhatra with their votes due to which he led in all the round of votes count and finally became victorious with a heavy margin of 26264 votes.

Meanwhile, buzz is going on that he might be getting some portfolio in the first BJP government of Odisha.