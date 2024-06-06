CISF Constable ‘Slaps & Abuses’ Kangana, suspended 

TNI Bureau: A female CISF constable reportedly “slapped and abused” actress-turned-newly-elected MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

The constable identified as Kulvinder Kaur. She was on duty at the airport for the past two-and-a-half years. However, she slapped and abused Kangana when the latter reached the airport today to travel to New Delhi.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The newly-elected MP was schedule to join her colleagues for the meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party scheduled to be held on Friday.

It is alleged that Kaur was unhappy because Kangana referred to the protesting farmers as ‘Khalistanis’ and they were sitting there for Rs 100. In a video which has gone viral, she also could be heard saying “My mother was also among the protesters when she (Kangana) made these remarks.”

Action was taken against the CISF constable after Kangana filed a complaint against her. She was shifted to the CISF Commandant Office for questioning after being placed under suspension.