TNI Evening News Headlines -July 5, 2023

➡️ Orissa High Court issued notices to four respondents including the opening of the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri.
➡️Balasore Police busted a gang involved in the dacoity of Union Bank at Chandaneswar which took place on April 26.
➡️ EOW Odisha frozen around Rs.75 lakh of 14 different bank accounts across India in a crackdown against the multiple online Ponzi.
➡️ Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
➡️Odisha Government provided protection to forest officials under section 197 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
➡️Cabinet approves draft of Digital Personal Data Protection Bill; to be tabled during Monsoon Session of Parliament.
➡️NCP President Sharad Pawar calls party’s National Executive meeting in Delhi tomorrow.
➡️All India Muslim Personal Law Board submitted a draft opposing Uniform Civil Code to Law Commission.
➡️The Supreme Court denied to interfere with the bail granted to Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader and former Punjab MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in a 2021 rape case.
➡️Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected second phase of the construction work of the Ganga pathway marine drive.
➡️Bengaluru woman techie murder: Police crack case, arrest boyfriend from Delhi.
➡️ PM Modi to hold tiffin meeting with BJP workers in Varanasi for upcoming Loksabha election.
➡️Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurated a Leadership Development Mission (LDM) workshop and urged the party cadre to help develop leadership at the grassroots level.
➡️India vs West Indies 2023: Door Darshan (DD) will telecast the upcoming India’s tour of the West Indies.
➡️Actress Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Tejas’ will hit the screens on October 20.
➡️43 people were injured after a missile struck the parking lot of a residential building in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
