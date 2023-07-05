Ajit Pawar approaches EC to stake claim over NCP

New Delhi: Days after splitting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Ajit Pawar-led faction on Wednesday approached the Election Commission of India, staking claim on the party and the party’s clock symbol.

According to sources, Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in BJP-Eknath Shinde government, has approached the poll panel.

The source said that EC is in receipt of a petition under para 15 of the Symbols Order, 1968 by Ajit Pawar on June 30 followed by 40 odd affidavits of MPs/MLAs/MLCs dated 30th June (received in Commission on 5th July) and a resolution dated NIL unanimously electing Ajit Pawar as the President of NCP.

The source said that the Commission is also in receipt of an email dated July 3, from Jayant R. Patil, President, Maharashtra State NCP, filing caveat. Patil is from the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s camp.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The source said that the Commission is also in receipt of a letter dated July 3 from Patil informing that disqualification proceeding has been filed before the competent authority for disqualification of nine members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The source said that action will be taken by the Commission as per extant legal framework.

Ajit Pawar along with eight MLAs have split the party after taking oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

On Wednesday, both the camps of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are holding separate meetings to show their power in the state.(IANS)