TNI Odisha News Headlines -July 5, 2023

By Sree Mishra
Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited Boudh district to review the progress of various developmental projects in the district and redressal of public grievances.
➡️Odisha Vigilance caught Simanchal Sahu, Revenue Inspector of Malkangiri district on charges of taking Rs 25,000 bribe from a complainant.
➡️ Orissa High Court issued notices to four respondents including the opening of the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri.
➡️20 persons injured when two buses collided head-on the Tamulwa Bridge under Balasore Sadar police station limits.
➡️The Balasore Police busted a gang involved in the dacoity of Union Bank at Chandaneswar which took place on April 26.
➡️ EOW Odisha frozen around Rs.75 lakh of 14 different bank accounts across India in a crackdown against the multiple online Ponzi.
➡️Odisha Government provided protection to forest officials under section 197 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
➡️AIIMS signed a MoU with Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) Cuttack for academic, research and comprehensive rehabilitation care.
➡️BJP asserted that it will win 80 Assembly seats and 18 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in the next general elections.
➡️IMD issued a ‘yellow warning’ for heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha in the coming days.
➡️ Income Tax Department officials conducted simultaneous raids at 20 places associated with Bhubaneswar-based Real estate and construction company DN Group on the allegations of tax evasion.
