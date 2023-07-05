TNI Odisha News Headlines -July 5, 2023

➡️Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited Boudh district to review the progress of various developmental projects in the district and redressal of public grievances.
➡️Odisha Vigilance caught Simanchal Sahu, Revenue Inspector of Malkangiri district on charges of taking Rs 25,000 bribe from a complainant.
➡️ Orissa High Court issued notices to four respondents including the opening of the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri.
➡️20 persons injured when two buses collided head-on the Tamulwa Bridge under Balasore Sadar police station limits.
➡️The Balasore Police busted a gang involved in the dacoity of Union Bank at Chandaneswar which took place on April 26.
➡️ EOW Odisha frozen around Rs.75 lakh of 14 different bank accounts across India in a crackdown against the multiple online Ponzi.
➡️Odisha Government provided protection to forest officials under section 197 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
➡️AIIMS signed a MoU with Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) Cuttack for academic, research and comprehensive rehabilitation care.
➡️BJP asserted that it will win 80 Assembly seats and 18 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in the next general elections.
➡️IMD issued a ‘yellow warning’ for heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha in the coming days.
➡️ Income Tax Department officials conducted simultaneous raids at 20 places associated with Bhubaneswar-based Real estate and construction company DN Group on the allegations of tax evasion.
