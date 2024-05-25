Trending
- TNI Daily Quote – May 25, 2024
- BJD will register Great Victory: Odisha CM after casting Votes
- Polling for Third Phase Election begins in Odisha
- Unprecedented BJP vs BJD Faceoff over Naveen Patnaik
- TNI Evening News Headlines – May 24, 2024
- Arabinda Padhee gets additional charge of SJTA Chief Administrator
- Aparajita Sarangi seeks CAPF Deployment in Sensitive Booths
- Pre-Poll Violence reported from Athagarh & Pipili
- TNI Daily Quote – May 24, 2024
- Odisha Matric Results to be declared on May 26
Comments are closed.