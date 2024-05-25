BJD will register Great Victory: Odisha CM after casting Votes

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed his expectation saying that his party the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will have a great victory both in the assembly and in the parliament elections.

While speaking to the newsmen after casting his votes, Patnaik said, “I request all voters, especially the young voters to come out and express their democratic franchise.”

“I expect that the Biju Janata Dal to have a great victory both in the assembly and in the parliament elections. We will form a very stable government in the Sate again because of the people of the State blessings and the blessing of Lord Jagannath,” he added.

The third phase voting is underway in six Lok Sabha constituencies of Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar along with 42 assembly constituencies under them. As many as 64 MP and 383 MLA candidates are contesting the election.