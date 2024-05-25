7 Odia Workers trapped in Oman; Cry for Help

TNI Bureau: As many as seven Odia workers are reportedly kept hostage by a company and the manager in Oman and are pleading for help to return back to Odisha.

Sunil Behera of Surada, Sandeep Sahu of Kabisuryanagar, Ramachandra Sethi of Kanisi, Bira Dudhisti Reddy of Jarada, Samir Kumar Jena of Kendupatna in Kabisuryanagar, Rakesh Mahapatra of Jagatsinghpur and Bairagi Charan of Badakul of Khurda are the seven Odia workers who have been trapped in Oman.

As alleged by them, a Berhampur-based agent took Rs 1.20 lakh from each of them promising to provide work in Oman with a monthly salary of Rs 27000 to 40000. However, the manager of the company allegedly did not pay them their salary for the last two months and took away their visas and passports.

Repeatedly, they requested the agent and the company officials to release them and let them return to Odisha as they do not have money even to have three meals a day. However, their plea went unheard.

Finding no means of help, the stranded workers hidingly made a video seeking the intervention of the State government and district administration. Their family members, who are worried and are in a state of nervousness, also pleaded for help.