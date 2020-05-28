TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 28, 2020

Odisha News
* Odisha CM urges Odia people across the globe to recite “Bande Utkala Janani”— at 5:30 pm on Saturday to encourage the Covid warriors.
* 75 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recovered rate now stands at 887.
* BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms.
* Lord Lingaraj wedlocks Goddess Parvati on occasion of Sital Sasthi.
India News
* Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD.
* 22 police personnel have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far
* Wine shop employee beaten to death in Ludhiana after he refused to give them liquor.
* Pak IED expert Walid mastermind of this foiled terror attempt, 45 kg IED retrieved: Vijay Kumar, IGP, J&K.
* Maharashtra: Locust swarms head towards Gondia, authorities alerted.
* 128 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 3,245.
* A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast & adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during 31st May to 4th June: IMD.
* Assam Floods: Water level of Brahmaputra river continues to rise due to heavy rainfall.
* West Bengal: Domestic flight operations resume from today at Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri.
* Southern Railway Division office in Chennai closed for disinfection after an official here tested positive for COVID-19.
World News
* Nepal reports highest single-day spike of 156 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, total cases rises to 1,042.
* Good chance of vaccine by November or December: U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci.
* China’s parliament approves Hong Kong security law.
