TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 28, 2020

Odisha News

* Odisha CM urges Odia people across the globe to recite “Bande Utkala Janani”— at 5:30 pm on Saturday to encourage the Covid warriors.

* 75 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recovered rate now stands at 887.

* BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms.

* Lord Lingaraj wedlocks Goddess Parvati on occasion of Sital Sasthi.

India News

* Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD.

* 22 police personnel have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far

* Wine shop employee beaten to death in Ludhiana after he refused to give them liquor.

* Pak IED expert Walid mastermind of this foiled terror attempt, 45 kg IED retrieved: Vijay Kumar, IGP, J&K.

* Maharashtra: Locust swarms head towards Gondia, authorities alerted.

* 128 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 3,245.

* A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast & adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during 31st May to 4th June: IMD.

* Assam Floods: Water level of Brahmaputra river continues to rise due to heavy rainfall.

* West Bengal: Domestic flight operations resume from today at Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri.

* Southern Railway Division office in Chennai closed for disinfection after an official here tested positive for COVID-19.

World News

* Nepal reports highest single-day spike of 156 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, total cases rises to 1,042.

* Good chance of vaccine by November or December: U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci.

* China’s parliament approves Hong Kong security law.