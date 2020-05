Odisha-Mo Parivar launches Assistance Camp for migrants in Border Areas

TNI Bureau: In a major relief to migrant workers, ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’, a social service wing of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has set up Assistance Camps for migrant workers across Odisha.

13 such camps has started functioning from today along the borders of Odisha under the aegis of Odisha- Mo Parivar. These camps will provide assistance in form of dry-food and drinking water to migrant workers.

This initiative will meet with the requirement of migrants during the pandemic situation for next 15 days across the borders in Odisha.

The camp at Aiginia, Bhubaneswar started today morning in the presence of Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Shri Ananta Narayana Jena, MLA Bhubaneswar (Central) and Shri Susanta Rout, (MLA North), Shri Arup Patnaik, Convenor Odisha-Mo Parivar, Smt Dejalin Mohapatra, Member Odisha-Mo Parivar, Shri Aswani Sundarai, Shri Dilip Majhi, Shri Mujahid Hussain, Smt Chabi Das, Smt Runu Jena, Smt Jyostnamayi Jena, Shri Barkatulla and Shri Indrajeet.

Similarly, a camp at Haladipadara, Berhampur started in the presence of Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Co-Convenor Odisha-Mo Parivar, Smt Latika Pradhan, Member, Odisha-Mo Paribvar, Shri Bikram Kumar Panda, Shri Arup Patnaik, Convenor Odisha-Mo Parivar, Shri Sanjit Panigrahy, BJD Vice President, Ganjam, Shri Tumbunath Panda, Former Block Chairman, Shri Bijay Chandra Samal, Preseident, Berhampur Municipal Corporation(BMC), Shri Madam Dalei, Secretary BMC, Smt Sanghamitra Dalei.

The 13 other camps are set up in Rayagada, Chatua, Motu, Papdahandi, Titlagarh, Sohela, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Tiring, Jharpokharia, Laxmannath, Bhadrak and Manguli.