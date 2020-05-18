TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 18, 2020

* Amphan intensifies into Super Cyclonic Storm at 11:30 AM today: IMD.
* Rain likely to start in Gajapati, Ganjam & Kendrapara from this evening: SRC Pradeep Jena.
* Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district now have no active cases of Covid-19. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 277. Another 57 patients recovered and discharged in Odisha today.
* Evaluation of Odisha Matric sheets postponed in view of Amphan Cyclone. The evaluation will resume on May 21. Remaining exams of Plus II will be held between July 1 and 15.
* Balasore Dist Collector restricts entry of people into the district from today evening till May 20.
* Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital Balangir has got the approval of AIIMS Bhubaneswar for conducting Covid 19 testing.
* SCB MCH COVID 19 testing team has so far tested more than 20, 000 samples.
* Movement for all non-essential essential activities to remain prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am till May 31 in jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate.
* CBSE releases date sheet of class 10th & 12th board examinations for the remaining papers.Students to carry own sanitiser bottles, wear mask to centres.
* Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi to chair meeting to review situation.
Positivity trumps Positive(+ve) !!!
A 30-year-old #Corona +VE lady gives birth to twins in Vadnagar, #Gujarat.#COVID19 #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #gujaratnews #COVIDWarriors #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/dGZzQ7roKP
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 18, 2020
* 1,273 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested positive for #COVID19 so far; 291 recovered, 11 deceased.
* 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; no loss of life reported.
* Auraiya road accident: Sub-inspector, 7 constables suspended. Death toll rises to 26.
* 7 killed in fire at shop-cum-residential complex at Gwalior in MP.
* Number of COVID19 +VE cases in Delhi crosses 10,000.
#BREAKING : Number of #COVID19 +VE cases in #Delhi crosses 10,000. #DelhiFightsCorona #COVID__19 #CoronaUpdates pic.twitter.com/Cv2VJOTndf
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 18, 2020
* 5 doctors, including four who treated woman who died of COVID-19, tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir.
* First repatriation flight to Kolkata, carrying 169 people from Bangladesh, arrives at NSCBI Airport: Officials.
* Case registered against Faizal Siddiqui, a Tiktok influencer with more than 13 million followers, for inciting violence against #women and promoting Acid Attack.
