TNI Evening News Headlines – May 18, 2020

* Odisha Govt allows movement of Private Vehicles, Taxis, Cabs, Official Vehicles within the State with proper Social Distancing norms.

* 20 more COVID19 positive cases found in Jagatsinghpur District – 19 are from Naugaon and 1 from Kujanga. All are in quarantine; being shifted to COVID Hospital.

* Odisha Govt to bear the cost of the train tickets of the #MigrantWorkers returning from other States if the sending States do not. The train ticket cost will be adjusted against quarantine incentive of the returnees.

* Super cyclone Amphan: Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Balasore & Mayurbhanj to witness heavy rainfall from May 20- May 21.

* Evacuation of people from vulnerable areas has started, Dist admin targets to complete all evacuation work by tomorrow afternoon.

* Fire Service Teams prepositioned in different blocks in costal Odisha to assist in rescue and restoration works.

* Patitapabana Bana snaps off atop Puri Jagannath Temple due to strong wind. Servitor fixes a new ‘Patitapabana Bana’ atop Puri Srimandir.

* Out of 876 COVID19 +VE cases in Odisha, 754 were already under quarantine: Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.

* Odisha & West Bengal will be most affected due to super cyclonic storm ‘AMPHAN’. 13 NDRF team to Odisha & 17 teams deployed in WB respectively: SN Pradhan, DG NDRF.

* PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the response measures as well as the evacuation plan against cyclone ‘Amphan’.

* Cycle AMPHAN: 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. 24 other NDRF teams are also on standby: PMO.

* Death toll in Auraiya road accident in UP rises to 27.

* 62 countries, including India join hands in an international forum for the sole purpose of investigating the origin of the novel coronavirus and WHO’s response to the catastrophe.

* A total of 2,715 COVID-19 patients are cured in last 24 hours; recovery rate stands at 38.29%.

* Indian Air Force to acquire 450 fighter aircraft in future: Air Force Chief.

* Uttar Pradesh Govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of 1,000 Buses to ferry Migrant Workers ; seeks list of Drivers and Conductors to be engaged in this work.

* 10,054 cases have been reported in Delhi till date. 4,485 persons have been cured/discharged and 160 people have died due to COVID19 till now: Delhi Govt.

* 50 people to be allowed in marriage functions; 20 people can attend funerals: Delhi CM.

* After Zomato Swiggy sacks 1,100 employees.

* China tightens control over Galwan valley, accuses India of trespassing.