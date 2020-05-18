English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

All Corona Active Cases in Bhubaneswar Recover

By TNI Bureau
241

TNI Bureau: With the recovery of remaining 3 active cases in Bhubaneswar, the Capital City has now become free of Coronavirus. Similarly, Jagatsinghpur District has also become Corona Free for the time being, as all 5 active cases recovered there.

Out of 50 cases in Bhubaneswar, 48 patients recovered, while 2 died.

57 more COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Odisha today, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 277. They include Ganjam (40), Jagatsinghpur (5), Mayurbhanj (4), BBSR (3), Bolangir (2), Sundargarh (1), Kendrapara (1), Balasore (1).

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – May 19, 2020

102 new COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha; 1 Death in Cuttack

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Ganjam: 307(Active – 216, Deceased 2)
👉 Jajpur: 137 (Active – 82)
👉 Balasore: 119 (Active – 94)
👉 Bhadrak: 74 (Active – 53)
👉 Khurda: 60 (Active – 10 -Outside Bhubaneswar, Deceased 2)
👉 Kendrapara: 30 (Active – 27)
👉 Puri: 29 (Active – 28)
👉 Sundargarh: 27 (Active – 14)
👉 Cuttack: 23 (Active – 21)
👉 Angul: 15 (Active – 15)
👉 Mayurbhanj: 11 (Active – 7)
👉 Nayagarh: 9 (Active – 9)
👉 Keonjhar: 8 (Active – 6)
👉 Bolangir: 6 (Active – 4)
👉 Boudh: 5 (Active – 5)
👉 Jagatsinghpur: 5 (Active – 0)
👉 Deogarh: 2 (Active – 1)
👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Kandhamal: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Sambalpur: 1 (Active – 1)

Total Cases in Odisha – 876

👉 Active Cases – 595
👉 Recovered – 277
👉 Death – 4

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!