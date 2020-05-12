TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 12, 2020

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews Covid-19 situation in Odisha. Emphasises on economic revival and proper management in quarantine centres.

* Number of beds at COVID Hospital in 6 districts – Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur & Bolangir will be increased in seven days.

* Odisha to come up with 3 ordinances to boost economy of farming sector.

* People quarantined in temporary medical centres will get certificate course on Covid to work as Covid volunteers.

* Railways adds 5 more coaches to the special AC train between Bhubaneswar-New Delhi following high demand of tickets.

* OJEE to conduct special entrance exam to fill vacant seats of BTech. filling up of online application starts today & will continue till May 31. Last date of fee payment is June 5.

* OSRTC will ply a bus between Bhubaneswar & Cuttack from tomorrow to facilitate office-goers; the fare has been fixed at Rs 30.

* BMC seals Bapuji Nagar market in Bhubaneswar for violation of social distancing norms.

* Bed capacity of COVID care centres in six districts-Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur & Bolangir- will be increased.

* OSSTA demands Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage for teachers to be engaged for evaluation of matric exam answer sheets.

* Orissa High Court asks Odisha Govt to complete chariot construction work for Puri Ratha Jatra by June 22.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Nation at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

* Former PM Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi discharged.

* Railways operates 542 ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1, 6.48 lakh migrants ferried; now 100 such trains daily.

* Over 45,533 tickets worth Rs 16.15 crore booked for special trains for next seven days; 82,317 passengers booked tickets.

* Maharashtra Govt to release around 50 pc prisoners to decongest jails across state.

* Gujarat High Court declared BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama’s 2017 election void.

* Total COVID-19 cases rises to 7,639 in Delhi with 86 death. Total number of positive cases mounts to 4056 in Rajasthan.

* Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks suggestions from people, experts on lockdown relaxations post May 17.

* Air India along with its subsidiary Air India Express are operating a total of 64 flights (42 by Air India & 24 by AI Express) to 12 countries.

* 6037 Indians return from abroad in 31 flights by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in 5 days.

* Women’s under-17 football World Cup in India, which was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be held next year from February 17 to March 7: FIFA.