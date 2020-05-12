TNI Evening News Headlines – May 12, 2020

* 31 COVID-19 +VE cases recover in Odisha – all from Jajpur District. Number of recovered cases in the State rises to 116.

* IMS and SUM Hospital Bhubaneswar has received permission for conducting COVID-19 testing.

* Nabarangpur Dist Administration clarifies that District has sufficient stock of salt. There is no need to be panic for bulk purchase.

* PM Modi announces Lockdown 4.0 . Lockdown 4.0 is going to be completely different from the last three lockdowns. It will be based on feedback received from all CMs.

* PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package (almost 10% of the GDP) to fight economic distress in the country. Package for Land, Labour, Liquidity and Law. This is 10% of India’s GDP.

* Beginning Wednesday, finance minister will announce details of special economic package.

* Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily: PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19.

* Tripura Govt to provide financial assistance of Rs. 1000 to each valid license holder driver of private commercial vehicles of Tripura.

* Operation Samudra Setu: INS Magar, second Indian Navy ship under repatriation mission, arrives in Kochi with 202 Indian nationals who were stranded in Maldives.

* Vande Bharat Mission: People holds the tricolour, getting ready to fly back to Thiruvananthapuram from Doha.

* 2nd phase of Vande Bharat Mission will be launched from May 16-22; 149 flights will be operated to bring back Indians from 31 countries.

* 426 new positive cases & 28 deaths reported in Mumbai today, total positive cases here rises to 14781, death toll rises to 556.

* 110 COVID-19 cases confirmed in West Bengal today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 2173, including 1363 active cases.

* Total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 8718.

* Maldives Extends ‘profound Appreciation’ to PM Modi for providing 580 Tonnes of Food Aid.

* Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said India can now do one lakh COVID-19 tests per day.

* PM Modi approves ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of 16 migrants run over by goods train near Aurangabad.

* Maharashtra government allows home delivery of liquor to avoid crowding outside shops.

* Industrial production declines 16.7% in March 2020 as against 2.7% in March 2019: Government of India.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman hospitalized with coronavirus.

* With 10,000+ daily COVID-19 cases over the last few days, Russia overtakes UK to become 3rd in global rankings after #USA and #Spain in terms of number of #coronavirus cases.