Italy claims World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine: ANSA
TNI Bureau: With the entire World desperately awaiting some sort of cure or vaccine to battle out the Coronavirus, some positive news came from Italy.
According to Italy’s news agency ANSA, Italy has successfully developed a vaccine to contain coronavirus.
The coronavirus vaccine has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells which are the most vulnerable to coronavirus.The vaccine has been tested in Rome’s Spallanzani Hospital, says the report.
