English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Italy claims World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine: ANSA

By TNI Bureau
PC: City Journal
110

TNI Bureau:  With the entire World desperately awaiting some sort of cure or vaccine to battle out the Coronavirus, some positive news came from Italy.

Related Posts

Odisha reports 2nd #COVID19 Death; From Bhubaneswar

Odia Migrants in Surat to return by Trains: Odisha CM

According to Italy’s news agency ANSA, Italy has successfully developed a vaccine to contain coronavirus.

The coronavirus vaccine has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells which are the most vulnerable to coronavirus.The vaccine has been tested in Rome’s Spallanzani Hospital, says the report.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!