TNI Morning News Headlines – May 05, 2020

* One more COVID19 positive case reported in Odisha’s Ganjam Dist (Surat returnee). Tally rises to 170.

* One killed, 2 injured after a bus carrying Odia migrants from Hyderabad meets with accident near Kuhudi in Khurda Dist.

* Record number of 3535 COVIDー19 tests were conducted in Odisha yesterday.

* Movement of individual shall remain prohibited in Bhadrak district from 7 pm to 7 am till May 17. New Containment Zone notified in Dhamnagar block of the dist.

* Jajpur district administration declares Erabanka, Indaroi and Raghunathpur villages as containment zones.

* An inmate who escaped from a quarantine centre in Jharsuguda arrested by police.

* India reports biggest daily increase since coronavirus outbreak, with 3,900 new cases and 195 new deaths in 24 hours, the largest spike till now in both. Total number of COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 46433 including 32134 active cases, 12727 cured/discharged/migrated and 1568 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* Wreath laying ceremony of Col. Ashutosh Sharma held at Jaipur Military Station. He lost his life in action during Handwara encounter in J&K.

* Students linked to the infamous Instagram group ‘Bois Locker Room’ found to be from 5 different schools in Delhi and Noida. Police apprehends a 15 year old. Further probe on.

* 67 BSF Jawans have tested +VE for COVID19 so far.

* Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in Mumbai till 17th May 2020.

* Three Navy ships sail out to bring back stranded Indians from Maldives, UAE.

* Delhi government increases VAT on petrol from 27% to 30% and on diesel from 16.75 % to 30%.

* Uttar Pradesh to bring back migrant workers in phases. UP Govt brought back over 6.5 lakhs migrant workers in first phase & made arrangements for their treatment & food. in the second phase, more than 50,000 migrant workers have been brought back.

* Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on COVID-19, underway at the Health Ministry.

* Delhi: People queue outside a liquor shop in Laxmi Nagar area. Positions of people in the queue have been written on their hands.

* Total number of COVID19 cases in Rajasthan rises to 3099.

* The first consignment of 5 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from India arrives in Toronto.

* In a 1st Pakistan recruits Hindu pilot in Air force. Rahul Dev from Tharparkar, the largest district in Sindh province has become the first Hindu to be recruited as a General Duty pilot officer in the country’s air force.

* Airstrikes target several military depots in Syria’s Safira.

* China reports 1 new coronavirus case in the last 24 hours.