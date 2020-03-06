TNI Afternoon News Headlines – March 6, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings! Here are the News Headlines this afternoon.

– Puri Srimandir deposits in #YesBank are safe as the RBI restrictions on withdrawal limit won’t affect the withdrawal of fixed deposits, assures #Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena.

– Centre has assured to set up a #COVID19 Testing Facility at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar.

– Notification issued for #RajyaSabha Polls in 55 Seats across 17 States. 4 seats (Anubhav Mohanty, Narendra Swain, Sarojini Hembram and Ranjib Biswal) in #Odisha going to polls. Last date of filing nomination is March 13. Polls on March 26; Results same day.

– BJD MP Amar Patnaik gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to confer #BharatRatna on Late #BijuBabu .

– Irish National suspected with #Coronavirus infection who fled from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, found at a Hotel in Bhubaneswar.

– One more #COVID19 positive case reported in Uttam Nagar in Delhi, taking the number of cases in India to 31. The patient has a travel history from Thailand & Malaysia.

– Shares of #YESBank down, BSE Sensex in Red. Rupee slides to 74.44 against USD.

– Reports: Anurag Srivastava, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) to replace Raveesh Kumar as the Spokesperson of Ministery of External Affairs (MEA).

– Indian Govt is in talks with Iranian authorities to bring back Indians from Iran, amid coronavirus outbreak.

– Every depositor’s money in #YesBank is safe, and I’m in constant touch with RBI, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

– Supreme Court fixes April 14 for hearing of Delhi Police’s plea against activist Harsh Mander for alleged hate speech.

– Lok Sabha issues health advisory for MPs as well as visitors, over #CoronaVirus. Parliament to impose restriction on movement of visitors from March 11.

– International Indian Film Academy Awards scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh at the end of March, has been postponed to a later date amid #CoronaVirus concerns.