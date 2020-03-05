TNI News Headlines – March 5, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings! Here are the News Headlines on March 5, 2020.

– BJD President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik led the Biju Jayanti celebrations across the state; pays tributes to Late Biju Babu on his 104th Birth Anniversary.

– PM Narendra Modi remembers Late Biju Babu on his Birth Anniversary; shares a 1945 letter that gives a glimpse of his courage.

– Jajpur (Odisha) MLA Pranab Prakash Das appointed as Organisational Secretary of Biju Janata Dal. He will be in charge of the organisational affairs of the party, as announced by BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

– Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation to the transformation of SCB Medical College & Hospital into a world class institution.

– CM Naveen Patnaik announced on Panchayati Raj Dibasa that all Kuchha houses to be converted into pucca ones. While Pucca houses have been provided to 25 Lakh families till date, the Govt targets to distribute pucca houses to 20 lakh more families in next 4 years, he said.

– Nirbhaya Case: All 4 Convicts to be hanged at 5:30 AM on March 20. New Death Warrant issued.

– Delhi police arrests suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain after the court refuses to accept his application for surrender. Tahir was in the court to surrender.

– Man with travel history to Iran, tested positive for #CoronaVirus in Ghaziabad.

– 7 Congress Lok Sabha MPs suspended for the remaining period of the Budget Session for creating ruckus in the House. List of Suspended MPs – Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Benny Behnan, Rajmohan Unnithan, Dean Kuriackose, TN Prathapan.

– Foreigners with travel history to Italy and South Korea have to submit ‘Negative’ certificate for #COVIDー19 to enter India.

– Delhi Riots death toll has gone up to 53.

– RBI puts moratorium on Yes Bank for a month; limits withdrawal to Rs 50,000 with the exceptions of Medical Emergency, Foreign Education for a Dependent and Marriage in the Family.

– Employees Provident Fund (EPF) rate reduced to 8.5% for 2019-2020 from existing 8.65%.

– RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan seeks early retirement 3 months ahead of schedule citing health reasons.

– #Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray forms a seven-member committee to study CAA, NRC & NPR .

– #Maharashtra Government renames Aurangabad Airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport.

– All Primary Schools (up to Class V) in Delhi to remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of Corona Virus.

– Indian Women’s Cricket Team enter maiden #T20WorldCup Final after their Semifinal match against England abandoned due to rain.

– Australia beat South Africa by 5 runs (D/L) to enter the ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup Final. Australia will take on India in the Final on March 8.

– SDC Cup 2020 – Tribal Football Championship comes to an end. Sundargarh wins Men’s Title with a 4-1 win over Baripada. Sundargarh wins Women’s Title too with a 2-0 win over Rairangpur.

– Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Indian Football Icon Bhaichung Bhutia attended the SDC Cup 2020 Final at Barabati Stadium , Cuttack.