TNI Evening News Headlines – March 6, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings! Here are the News Headlines this afternoon.

– Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal will neither play Holi nor participate in any Holi Milan celebrations in view of #CoronaVirus scare.

– Two patients suspected of Coronavirus admitted to Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar. Medical reports awaited.

– Odisha Police planning to recruit more than 50% women officers in police stations across the state, says DGP Abhay during State-Level Conference of Women in Police.

– Odisha Govt writes to Centre; seeks setting up of #CoronaVirus testing centre at SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack.

– ED to interrogate former Bhawanipatna MLA Anam Naik, who was arrested by Vigilance department in disproportionate assets case.

– #CESU receives ‘Best Employer Brand Award’ while #CRUT gets ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year Award’ at the ‘Employer Brand Awards’ and ‘Brand Leadership Awards’.

– Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi writes to CMs of Congress-ruled States; asks them to take all kind of preventive measures as well as launch awareness campaigns apart from setting up facilities to deal with #CoronaVirus .

– IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case: Delhi Court sends suspended AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody.

– Digital Paymemt Firm #PhonePe suffered outage in services following the crisis in its baking partner Yes Bank.

– Govt will take stringent action against hoarding of face masks, hand sanitisers: Union minister Sadananda Gowda.

– RBI comes up with a draft plan for reconstruction of Yes Bank.

– Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assures depositors in Yes Bank; claims RBI noticed governance issues and weak compliance in the bank along with wrong asset classification with risky credit decisions. Investigative agencies, SEBI noticed malpractices by Top Executives in March 2019.

– Maharashtra CM & Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya tomorrow, but won’t participate in ‘Aarti’ programme on the banks of Sarayu River due to #Coronavirus scare.

– Bhutan bans all Tourists after an American Tourist tested positive for Coronavirus.

– Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir to host Khelo India Winter Games 2020 from March 7 to 11.