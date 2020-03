Odisha Corona Update – March 21, 2020

πŸ‘‰ Odisha CM announces a ‘Near Total’ lockdown in 5 Districts – Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara & Angul districts from 22nd March to 29th March, 2020. 8 Towns – Sambalpur, Balasore, Jharsuguda, Jajpur Road, Rourkela, Bhadrak, Puri, Jajpur Town will also face lockdown.

πŸ‘‰ Airports, Railways, Bus Stands, Hospitals, Banks, ATMs, Medicine Stores, Petrol Pumps & other essential services exempted. Groceries, vegetables, eggs, fish, chicken, meat etc. to be available.

πŸ‘‰ Lockdown begins at 7 AM on March 22 and ends at 9 PM on March 29, 2020.

πŸ‘‰ All private buses in #Odisha to go off the roads in view of #JantaCurfew tomorrow.

πŸ‘‰ #OddEven scheme implemented in 4 Municipal areas of Mayurbhanj District & 5 Municipal areas of Keonjhar district. Applicable to public transport vehicles such as Taxis & Auto-rickshaws.

πŸ‘‰ ‘Odd Even’ enforced on Auto-rickshaws only in #Bhadrak.

πŸ‘‰ Odd Even won’t be applicable to Buses & Trucks in Bhubaneswar. Only Taxis and Auto-rickshaws will be covered.

πŸ‘‰ All private buses to remain off-road in Cuttack tomorrow in view of proposed #JantaCurfew.

πŸ‘‰ Business Establishments closed in Cuttack and Bhubaneeswar except those dealing with essential services. Chhatra Bazar and Malgodam will be closed tomorrow.

πŸ‘‰ Shops & Business Establishments in Paradip will be open till 5 PM everyday.

πŸ‘‰ #Rayagada Municipality imposes fine of Rs 10,000 each on two Wedding Events for violating the norms.

πŸ‘‰ Business Establishments closed in Bolangir and Binika.

πŸ‘‰ BMC orders closure of all Government and Private Parks in #Bhubaneswar till 31st March, 2020.

πŸ‘‰ 80% Petrol Pumps in Odisha to remain closed tomorrow in support of Janta Curfew.

πŸ‘‰ All 7 samples tested today turned negative. Total Samples tested till date – 77. PositiveΒ Cases – 2.

#OdishaFightsCorona