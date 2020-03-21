Odisha Corona Update – March 21, 2020

👉 Odisha CM announces a ‘Near Total’ lockdown in 5 Districts – Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara & Angul districts from 22nd March to 29th March, 2020. 8 Towns – Sambalpur, Balasore, Jharsuguda, Jajpur Road, Rourkela, Bhadrak, Puri, Jajpur Town will also face lockdown.

👉 Airports, Railways, Bus Stands, Hospitals, Banks, ATMs, Medicine Stores, Petrol Pumps & other essential services exempted. Groceries, vegetables, eggs, fish, chicken, meat etc. to be available.

👉 Lockdown begins at 7 AM on March 22 and ends at 9 PM on March 29, 2020.

👉 All private buses in #Odisha to go off the roads in view of #JantaCurfew tomorrow.

👉 #OddEven scheme implemented in 4 Municipal areas of Mayurbhanj District & 5 Municipal areas of Keonjhar district. Applicable to public transport vehicles such as Taxis & Auto-rickshaws.

👉 ‘Odd Even’ enforced on Auto-rickshaws only in #Bhadrak.

👉 Odd Even won’t be applicable to Buses & Trucks in Bhubaneswar. Only Taxis and Auto-rickshaws will be covered.

👉 All private buses to remain off-road in Cuttack tomorrow in view of proposed #JantaCurfew.

👉 Business Establishments closed in Cuttack and Bhubaneeswar except those dealing with essential services. Chhatra Bazar and Malgodam will be closed tomorrow.

👉 Shops & Business Establishments in Paradip will be open till 5 PM everyday.

👉 #Rayagada Municipality imposes fine of Rs 10,000 each on two Wedding Events for violating the norms.

👉 Business Establishments closed in Bolangir and Binika.

👉 BMC orders closure of all Government and Private Parks in #Bhubaneswar till 31st March, 2020.

👉 80% Petrol Pumps in Odisha to remain closed tomorrow in support of Janta Curfew.

👉 All 7 samples tested today turned negative. Total Samples tested till date – 77. Positive Cases – 2.

#OdishaFightsCorona