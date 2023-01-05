TNI Afternoon News Headlines- January 5,2023

➡️ The Summative Assessment-2 of Class 10 students in Odisha is to be held from March 10 to 17, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

➡️ Three students have been arrested for beating a junior at BJB College in Bhubaneswar while one has been sent to a correctional home f or being a minor.

➡️ Both the youths who had gone missing while bathing in river Ib at Kanakunda picnic spot in Sundargarh district.

➡️ Three persons have been arrested and a vehicle has been seized in connection with the attack on female Sub-Inspector Subhashree Nayak in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ The Chile Men’s Hockey Team reached Odisha on Thursday for the tournament and received a warm welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ World will benefit if people of India, China work together in cultivating inner peace: Dalai Lama.

➡️ The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday unanimously appointed five-time legislator Kuldeep Singh Pathania as the 16th Speaker of the House.

➡️ A student of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University died by suicide by jumping off hostel building in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged panchayats to prepare an action plan on water supply management.

➡️ At Minus 6.4, Srinagar records Coldest night of the season.

➡️ India and Pakistan have been included in the same group for Asia Cup 2023 to be held in September, confirmed Asian Cricket Council President (ACC) Jay Shah while releasing the cricket calendar for 2023/24.

➡️ On Deepika Padukone’s 37th birthday on Thursday, her ‘Pathaan’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan penned a note of appreciation for the actress and said that he is “proud and always wishing her to scale new heights”.