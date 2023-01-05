Each Player to get Rs 1 Crore if India wins Hockey World Cup: Naveen

In an effort to further boost morale of the Indian men’s hockey team, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced cash reward of Rs 1 Crore for each player of the Hockey India Team if India lifts the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Ahead of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, the CM inaugurated the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, which will host 20 matches. The stadium was completed in just 15 months.

Earlier, the CM also inaugurated the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela which has been constructed within record 9 months & flaunts 225 room with all amenities.

The Chief Minister interacted with the Indian Men’s Hockey Team at the World Cup Village.

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup will be held between January 13 to 29 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.