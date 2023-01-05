Odisha Matric Exams 2023 to start from March 10

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will conduct the Summative Assessment-II of Class X students from March 10 to 17, the president of the board announced today at a press conference.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The board will soon announce the deadline for completing the forms. This year, students will be able to fill out the forms online.

Similarly, the class-IX examinations will be held from February 20 to February 25. The answer sheets will be evaluated from February 22 to February 28.