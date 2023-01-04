TNI Afternoon News Headlines- January 4, 2023

By Sree Mishra
➡️Spice Jet to resume Hyderabad flight from Jharsuguda’s Veer Surendra Sai Airport. The air connectivity will start from January 20.
 
➡️Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch 5G services in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and several other towns, tomorrow on January 5.
 
➡️A squad of Excise Department arrested two persons including Zilla Parishad (ZP) member of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Subash Majhi on charges of running a spurious liquor manufacturing unit in Dhenkanal district.
 
➡️Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the family of Anjali Singh who was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year; assured a Government job to one of her kin.
 
➡️The 20-year-old Delhi woman who was dragged for 13 km under a car had at least 40 external injuries, the severity such that her ribs were exposed from her back as skin peeled away, her autopsy has revealed.
 
➡️India helped over 150 nations in form of Covid vaccines: Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh.
 
➡️General Atomics, Bharat Forge announce partnership to manufacture aerostructures.
 
➡️Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment: Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).
 
➡️Japan is offering $7,500 to families to move out of capital Tokyo.
