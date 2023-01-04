DA Case: CBI Raids Former IRTS Officer Pramod Jena’s Premises

Bhubaneswar: Acting against the allegations of disproportionate assets (DA) case leveled against him, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches on the property of and premises of Pramod K Jena, former Principal Chief Operations Manager of East Coast Railway, who recently retired from service.

According to reports, the CBI conducted searches at four places of Jena in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.

After recovering assets disproportionate to the known sources of income and illicit enrichment of the retired Principal Chief Operations Manager during the searches, CBI lodged FIR against him

Central investigation agency found 59.09% percentage of DA possessed by PK Jena.