Bhubaneswar: At a time when the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate is aiming at making the upcoming Hockey World Cup crime-free and has launched a special initiative ‘Safe City Drive’ to achieve the goal, miscreants throwing a challenge to the city police reportedly chased and abused a female Sub-Inspector with a sword on Monday night when she was returning to her official residence in Bhubaneswar.

A group of miscreants reportedly chased Sub-Inspector Subhashree Nayak from the reserve barrack in Bhubaneswar while she was returning home from duty at Mahila Police Station on Monday night.

The lady cop lodged a complaint in this regard at Saheed Nagar Police Station.

Meanwhile, speaking about the incidents, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that police has started an investigation into the matter.

Efforts are on to scrutinise the CCTV footage of the area with an aim to identify the accused persons and arrest them, he added.

Examplarly action will be taken against the accused persons, the DCP informed.