TNI Afternoon News Headlines – January 09, 2023

⏺️ Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at one or two places across Odisha for the next two days, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

⏺️ Bijayananda Sahoo, Superintending Engineer, RWSS Division, Bhubaneswar has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance for possession of disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3 crores.

⏺️ A college girl died after the scooter she was riding was hit by a bus in Dhenkanal district.

⏺️ The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized brown sugar weighing 1.19 kilograms from the possession of a drug peddler in Nayagarh district.

⏺️ Two passengers on board in an IndiGo flight from Delhi were arrested in Patna on Monday for travelling in an inebriated condition.

⏺️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire world was keenly looking at India with hope. He was addressing the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city.

⏺️ Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi Government’s Public Works Department has been ordered to withdraw its notice to slum dwellers living in Dhaula Kuan to leave the area.

⏺️ Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi walked out of the Assembly minutes before Chief Minister M.K. Stalin completed reading out the resolutions which demanded to only include the speech printed and approved by the government.

⏺️ Coimbatore’s Vinod Kumar Srinivasan and Brigid Jerend Kimitwai of Kenya won the men’s and women’s full marathon respectively at the 11th Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023.

⏺️ Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff asked UP’s CM Yogi Adityanath to lower the prices of popcorn at cinemas. He said that if the charges of popcorn is very high, the audience’s inrerest in coming to theatres and watch movies will be affected.

⏺️ American Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athlete Victoria Lee died at the age of 18, her sister Angela Lee shared the news on social media.