ED files Chargesheet against Archana Nag & Husband; Bungalow Attached

TNI Bureau: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed charge-sheet in the much-discussed blackmailer Archana Nag case on Monday.

The ED, which is probing the money laundering case of Nag, reportedly filed a 2247 page charge sheet at the District and Sessions Court in Bhubaneswar.

In the charge sheet, the central investigating agency has named Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and their business aides Khageswar Patra.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Directorate of Enforcement also named Shradhanjali Behera in the 2247 page chargesheet, which it is said to have prepared based on the statements of 15 witnesses.

The economic intelligence agency has reportedly traced Archana Nag’s illegal property to the tune of over Rs 3.40 crore. It claimed that Nag used to use Shradhanjali to make crores of rupees while Jagabandhu and Khageswar were helping her.

Archana Nag’s luxury bungalow at Satya Vihar in Bhubaneswar, estimated to be worth Rs 3.4 crore attached by ED.