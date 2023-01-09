Odisha Farmers scuffle with cops during protest in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high near Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence, Naveen Niwas, following a scuffle between police and the farmers today.

Hundreds of farmers, under the banner of the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan, were on their way to gherao the CM’s residence with an aim to draw his attention towards their various demands and fulfilment of the same.

As part of their agitation, the members of the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan also had carried quintals of paddy on tractors to dump it in front of Naveen Niwas.

However, police waylaid them and tried to stop them from marching forward. As some of the farmers forcefully defied the security guards and stormed towards the CM’s residence, a scuffle broke out between the two groups.

The security personnel, however, manged to bring the situation under control by detaining the agitators.