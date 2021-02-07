TNI Afternoon News Headlines- February 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ An Under-Trial Prisoner lodged in a district jail in Puri dies at the hospital under mysterious circumstances.

➡️Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple administration asks National Monuments Authority to immediately withdraw draft heritage bylaws for the temple.

➡️ Archaeological Survey of India unearths another ancient temple near Sari Deula in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal curtailed the powers of VSSUT vice-chancellor Atal Chaudhuri over repeated unrest on the university campus.

➡️ Health Ministry says more than 60% of healthcare workers got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

India News

➡️ Uttarakhand: Rescue operation underway as a flash flood in Chamoli district allegedly leaves nearly 150 people dead and over 100 labourers missing; PM Modi speaks to Uttrakhand CM. 10 bodies recovered so far.

➡️ 2 people arrested in Ghaziabad for committing a double murder and injuring three kids during the robbery.

➡️ After US and UK, India becomes the third country to inoculate the highest number of people against Covid-19.

➡️ Chattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel demands withdrawal of cess on petrol, diesel introduced in the Union Budget 2021-22.

➡️ India vs England Test series: India 235/6 in reply to England’s first innings score of 578; stare at follow on.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee is likely to skip the inauguration of key infrastructure projects in the poll-bound state by PM Modi.

➡️ Shiv Sena and MNS criticised the Government of India’s response to the comments made by International artists.

➡️ European Union recognised India’s strategic role as ‘major Covid-19 vaccine producer’

➡️ Kumbh Mela pilgrims will be given passes only after submission of the RT-PCR test report, medical certificate, and ID proof.

➡️ AAP leader Sanjay Singh conducts a roadshow in Surat, Gujarat.

➡️ Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate Narayan Rane’s medical college in Sindhudurg today.

➡️ Indian community in Canada organises protests to condemn the Khalistani involvement in farmers protest.

World News

➡️ Pakistan Democratic Movement-the 11-party opposition alliance to hold a ‘historic’ rally in Hyderabad, Pakistan.

➡️ Tunis: Thousands of people gather to protest against police brutality and economic inequality.

➡️ Ecuador: New President to be chosen by the citizens amid strict Covid-19 pandemic measures.

➡️ United Kingdom: 3 domestic companies to make rapid Covid-19 test kits to reduce reliance on foreign producers.

➡️ Taiwan bans Deutsche Bank and other banks for two years from trading in currency speculation case.

➡️ Israel: Protestors gather outside the official residence of PM Benjamin Netanyahu to seek his resignation.

➡️ Canada has written to International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from China over ‘Uighur Genocide’/

➡️ Dubai aims to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of this year.