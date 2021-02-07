TNI Morning News Headlines – February 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar: A decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a forest, said to be of Raghunath Behera, who had gone missing on January 11.

➡️ Sasmita Lenka, a female forest officer from Odisha, has been awarded with United Nation’s Asia Environmental Enforcement Award for her remarkable work in busting smuggling rackets of Pangolin.

➡️ Angul: One held by the police in case of running a duplicate edible chips factory.

➡️ Odisha records 72 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 816.

➡️ NMA Heritage bylaws for Srimandir & Lingaraj Temple: Puri MP Pinaki Mishra slams Centre, ASI & NNA accusing them of playing with the sentiments of Odias. Says it’s a conspiracy by Centre to thawrt the development of Srimandir and Lingaraj Temple.

India News

➡️ Massive flood in Dhauli Ganga, Joshimath near Reni village, 26 KM from Joshimath as the Glacier collapses. Many river bank houses damaged; Rishiganga Power Project affected.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Assam today to lay foundation for building road network and hospital in the state.

➡️ 12,059 Covid-19 cases and 78 related deaths across India in the last 24 hours.

➡️ US Army soldiers arrive in Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise.

➡️ Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut targetted agitating farmers again as she calls the protest ‘a big conspiracy’.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Police arrests a wanted terrorist; seized arms and ammunition.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan aims to make the state liquor-free.

➡️ Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to contest in Gujarat’s Civic Body polls in alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan next week to meet the protesting farmers.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jahan Mohan Reddy requests PM to reconsider the disinvestment plans of RINL Vishakapatnam.

➡️ Supreme Court judge MR Shah hails Modi as the most beloved Prime Minister of the country.

➡️ Heavy police security deployed at Ghazipur Border to avoid any tussle after ‘Chakka Jam’.

➡️ Tamil Nadu: Hundred tiny Femto Satellites designed by students to be launched today from Rameshwaram.

➡️ Twitter India’s public policy head Mahima Kaul resigns from her post citing personal reasons.

➡️ Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris stands in support of protesting farmers.

➡️ India vs England Test series: England bowled out for 578 in the first Innings of Chennai Test. India 59/2 at Lunch.

World News

➡️ One cop killed and two injured as bomb blast happens on security Outpost in Afghanistan’s Nangarghar.

➡️ Thousands Protest in the biggest city of Myanmar; internet access blocked.

➡️ Nigeria leader Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation.

➡️ Joe Biden administration moves to reverse Trump’s migration agreements.

➡️ German company to ship out hazardous materials out of Beirut months after deadly blast.

➡️ The Head of the Markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to join Biden’s administration as deputy national security adviser.

➡️ Thailand Government has declared that it won’t procure vaccine from COVAX initiative by World Health Organisation as the conditions are too strict.