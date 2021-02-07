TNI Morning News Headlines – February 7, 2021

News Bulletin - February 7

By Rahul Pathak
190

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar: A decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a forest, said to be of Raghunath Behera, who had gone missing on January 11. 

➡️ Sasmita Lenka, a female forest officer from Odisha, has been awarded with United Nation’s Asia Environmental Enforcement Award for her remarkable work in busting smuggling rackets of Pangolin.

➡️ Angul: One held by the police in case of running a duplicate edible chips factory.

➡️ Odisha records 72 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 816.

➡️ NMA Heritage bylaws for Srimandir & Lingaraj Temple: Puri MP Pinaki Mishra slams Centre, ASI & NNA accusing them of playing with the sentiments of Odias. Says it’s a conspiracy by Centre to thawrt the development of Srimandir and Lingaraj Temple.

India News

➡️ Massive flood in Dhauli Ganga, Joshimath near Reni village, 26 KM from Joshimath as the Glacier collapses. Many river bank houses damaged; Rishiganga Power Project affected.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Assam today to lay foundation for building road network and hospital in the state.

➡️ 12,059 Covid-19 cases and 78 related deaths across India in the last 24 hours.

➡️ US Army soldiers arrive in Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise.

➡️ Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut targetted agitating farmers again as she calls the protest ‘a big conspiracy’.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Police arrests a wanted terrorist; seized arms and ammunition.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan aims to make the state liquor-free.

➡️ Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to contest in Gujarat’s Civic Body polls in alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party.

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines- February 07, 2021

TNI Afternoon News Headlines- February 7, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan next week to meet the protesting farmers.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jahan Mohan Reddy requests PM to reconsider the disinvestment plans of RINL Vishakapatnam.

➡️ Supreme Court judge MR Shah hails Modi as the most beloved Prime Minister of the country.

➡️ Heavy police security deployed at Ghazipur Border to avoid any tussle after ‘Chakka Jam’.

➡️ Tamil Nadu: Hundred tiny Femto Satellites designed by students to be launched today from Rameshwaram.

➡️ Twitter India’s public policy head Mahima Kaul resigns from her post citing personal reasons.

➡️ Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris stands in support of protesting farmers.

➡️ India vs England Test series: England bowled out for 578 in the first Innings of Chennai Test. India 59/2 at Lunch.

World News

➡️  One cop killed and two injured as bomb blast happens on security Outpost in Afghanistan’s Nangarghar.

➡️ Thousands Protest in the biggest city of Myanmar; internet access blocked.

➡️ Nigeria leader Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation.

➡️ Joe Biden administration moves to reverse Trump’s migration agreements.

➡️ German company to ship out hazardous materials out of Beirut months after deadly blast.

➡️ The Head of the Markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to join Biden’s administration as deputy national security adviser.

➡️ Thailand Government has declared that it won’t procure vaccine from COVAX initiative by World Health Organisation as the conditions are too strict.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.