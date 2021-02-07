TNI Morning News Headlines – February 7, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar: A decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a forest, said to be of Raghunath Behera, who had gone missing on January 11.
➡️ Sasmita Lenka, a female forest officer from Odisha, has been awarded with United Nation’s Asia Environmental Enforcement Award for her remarkable work in busting smuggling rackets of Pangolin.
➡️ Angul: One held by the police in case of running a duplicate edible chips factory.
➡️ Odisha records 72 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 816.
➡️ NMA Heritage bylaws for Srimandir & Lingaraj Temple: Puri MP Pinaki Mishra slams Centre, ASI & NNA accusing them of playing with the sentiments of Odias. Says it’s a conspiracy by Centre to thawrt the development of Srimandir and Lingaraj Temple.
India News
➡️ Massive flood in Dhauli Ganga, Joshimath near Reni village, 26 KM from Joshimath as the Glacier collapses. Many river bank houses damaged; Rishiganga Power Project affected.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Assam today to lay foundation for building road network and hospital in the state.
➡️ 12,059 Covid-19 cases and 78 related deaths across India in the last 24 hours.
➡️ US Army soldiers arrive in Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise.
➡️ Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut targetted agitating farmers again as she calls the protest ‘a big conspiracy’.
➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Police arrests a wanted terrorist; seized arms and ammunition.
➡️ Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan aims to make the state liquor-free.
➡️ Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to contest in Gujarat’s Civic Body polls in alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party.
➡️ Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan next week to meet the protesting farmers.
➡️ Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jahan Mohan Reddy requests PM to reconsider the disinvestment plans of RINL Vishakapatnam.
➡️ Supreme Court judge MR Shah hails Modi as the most beloved Prime Minister of the country.
➡️ Heavy police security deployed at Ghazipur Border to avoid any tussle after ‘Chakka Jam’.
➡️ Tamil Nadu: Hundred tiny Femto Satellites designed by students to be launched today from Rameshwaram.
➡️ Twitter India’s public policy head Mahima Kaul resigns from her post citing personal reasons.
➡️ Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris stands in support of protesting farmers.
➡️ India vs England Test series: England bowled out for 578 in the first Innings of Chennai Test. India 59/2 at Lunch.
World News
➡️ One cop killed and two injured as bomb blast happens on security Outpost in Afghanistan’s Nangarghar.
➡️ Thousands Protest in the biggest city of Myanmar; internet access blocked.
➡️ Nigeria leader Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation.
➡️ Joe Biden administration moves to reverse Trump’s migration agreements.
➡️ German company to ship out hazardous materials out of Beirut months after deadly blast.
➡️ The Head of the Markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to join Biden’s administration as deputy national security adviser.
➡️ Thailand Government has declared that it won’t procure vaccine from COVAX initiative by World Health Organisation as the conditions are too strict.
