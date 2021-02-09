TNI Afternoon News Headlines- February 09, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel today confirms that the draft notification on bylaws for Lingaraj temple will remain in force.

➡️ Odisha Government to file Writ Petition before Supreme Court challenging holding of panchayat election by Andhra Pradesh in 3 villages of Kotia in Koraput.

➡️ IMD issues Cold Wave Alert (Yellow Warning) for Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts.

➡️ BJD -BJP tussle over the new alignment of Gopalpur-Digha Coastal Highway.

➡️ Odisha Congress calls for State-wide shutdown on February 15 over the steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

➡️ Water level declines in Hirakud Dam; BJP Odisha Unit warns of severe water scarcity in the state.

India News

➡️ Uttrakhand flash flood: 5 more dead bodies found as toll rises to 31; Home minister Amit Shah said central agencies and state monitoring the situation.

➡️ A three-judge bench led by the CJI of India stays arrest of Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai and 5 other journalists in a criminal case pending against them over their tweets on the death of a Sikh man during farmers protest.

➡️ Actor Rajiv Kapoor died of a heart attack at the age of 58.

➡️ Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar expands the cabinet as 17 new ministers inducted today.

➡️ Minister of State for Health said that the overall Covid-19 seropositivity rate among Healthcare workers reached over 25 percent.

➡️ JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti has been elected as the chairperson of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

➡️ The Government of India has ordered 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

➡️ PM Modi gets emotional during Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s farewell in Rajya Sabha.

➡️ Japanese PM Suga and his predecessor Shinzo Abe will be invited to the inauguration of the Kashi Convention Centre.

➡️ Indian Army trained two dogs to detect Covid-19 on the basis of urine and sweat samples of individuals.

➡️ An accident on the highway in UP leads to the death of six people and 11 injured.

➡️ PM Modi invites US President Joe Biden and the first lady to visit India.

➡️ India vs England Test series: India lost the first test match by 227 runs.

World News

➡️ UK plans to make tougher testing rules for International tourists arriving in the country as Covid-19 variants spread.

➡️ WHO warns against dismissing AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine after several setbacks.

➡️ Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen wished China a happy Lunar New Year; urged Beijing to resume dialogue.

➡️ Chinese authorities block Clubhouse, a social media app used for political discussion.

➡️ Newly appointed US Secretary of State Tony Blinken defends Trump’s tougher approach on China.

➡️ Thailand plans 30% electric-car production to tackle air pollution.

➡️ Huawei Technologies’ founder hopes the Biden administration will end restrictions on the company in US.

➡️ Nepal PM K.P Oli Sharma will visit Election Commission to hold talks on upcoming polls today.